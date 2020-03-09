Threat of coronavirus 'pandemic' has become very real: WHO

The World Health Organization(WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said today that threat of a coronavirus "pandemic" has become very real.

"The threat of a pandemic has become very real," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding," "it would be the first pandemic in history that can be controlled... we are not at the mercy of the virus".

The WHO chief said added that over 70 per cent of people infected with coronavirus in China had recovered.

Meanwhile, US media reports said President Trump will consider options for emergency economic assistance to Americans hit by the coronavirus even as reports said that a cruise ship stranded off the California coast due to the coronavirus outbreak is expected to dock in Oakland on Monday.

The ship has at least 21 confirmed novel coronavirus cases among its 3,500 passengers.

US health authorities urged the elderly and those at risk to stock up on food and medicine and prepare to remain at home.

In Europe which has been hit hard due to the virus, Cyprus on Monday reported the first two confirmed cases of coronavirus which has now covered the entire European continent.