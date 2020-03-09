Two test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab and Karnataka, total cases in India rise to 45 

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab and Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in India to 45.

The Punjab man had recently travelled to Italy - a nation battling with the outbreak of coronavirus. Over 366 people have died and at least 7,000 have been affected by the virus in Italy.

"The man who returned to Amritsar by an Air India flight from Milan in Italy has tested positive for coronavirus. He had landed at Amritsar International Airport via Delhi on March 4 along with his two other family members," Punjab Principal Secretary (Health) Anurag Aggarwal said.

The patient is a resident of Hoshiarpur, he said, adding he was tracked at the Amritsar airport and got admitted to a government hospital in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, a techie who returned to Bengaluru from the US via Dubai on March 1, tested positive for Covid-19 today.

"He came to Bengaluru via Dubai at 8.30am on March 1. On March 2,3 & 4 he has not displayed symptoms and went to his office and was with his family. On March 5 he started displaying symptoms and went to a private hospital OPD," said Dr K Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister, Karnataka.

Apart from the techie, his wife, 13-yr-old child and driver have also been placed under observation, he added.

At least, 982 patients are currently under observation in Karnataka out of which 266 patients have completed 28 days of observation.