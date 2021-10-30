Thousands of protesters march on Rome streets as G20 Summit kicks off

G20 Summit in Rome was no exception to the staging of protests that is common when a major global conference takes place anywhere in the world. On Saturday thousands of people marched on streets of Rome to call on G20 leaders to act against climate change and to ensure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The marches were led mainly by climate activists who carried colourful placards, played drums and danced as they demanded world leaders save the planet.

"We are holding this protest for environmental and social issues and against the G20, which continues undaunted on a path that has almost led us to social and ecological failure," said protester Edoardo Mentrasti.

They marched alongside students and groups of workers in a city on high-security alert, with up to 6,000 police and about 500 soldiers deployed to maintain order. Metro stations have been closed and bus routes diverted due to the G20 summit.

Italian police are particularly anxious about unrest after recent protests over the country's mandatory COVID health pass for workers turned violent when neo-fascist activists attacked the headquarters of the CGIL labour union in Rome.

In Saturday's march, a large banner saying "stop patents, vaccines are a global right" was held by demonstrators parading along the banks of the Tiber river.

G20 leaders kicked off two days of talks on Saturday (October 30). The focus of the summit is expected to be on COVID, climate change and economy.

