Thousands of Orthodox Christians marched in Belgrade to protest against holding the EuroPride. The protester marched through the city carrying religious symbols like flags, crosses, and icons while chanting and praying.

The protests came despite the Serbian government's announcing the cancellation of a pan-European LGBTQ event next week. On Saturday (August 27), President Aleksandar Vucic declared, after consulting with his government, that the pride parade would be "postponed or cancelled.’’

According to Vucic, it was difficult to manage everything during a time when the country was already dealing with all kinds of problems, highlighting recent tensions with the former province of Kosovo as well as concerns over energy and food.

Serbian Orthodox Bishop Nikanor praised the government’s decision to cancel the parade. A video was posted on the Glas Javnosti website, where he considered it to be an "abnormality" that should be handled the same way Vladimir Putin handled it. In 2013, Russia outlined a law banning LGBT "propaganda" directed towards minors with punishable fines and imprisonment. Nikanor referred to Putin as "the tsar of the planet."

The bishop further said that the faithful ones are ready to take it to the streets again, putting themselves before those who intend to destroy the values of Serbia.

However, the parade will still take place as per the EuroPride organisers. The coordinator for Belgrade Pride, Marko Mihailovic, said that as per schedule, the parade will take place on September 17.

Since 2014, the Belgrade Pride has been organised on a regular basis but has had a substantial police enforcement presence.

