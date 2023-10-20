Thousands of North Korean IT workers in US sent money home for ballistic missile programme

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice officials said that thousands of information technology workers who are contracting with US companies have secretly sent millions of dollars of their wages to North Korea for years.

The officials claimed that the money was meant to assist Pyongyang's ballistic missile programme.

In a report published on Wednesday (Oct 18), the Justice Department noted that the IT workers dispatched and contracted by North Korea to work remotely with companies in St. Louis.

The report also said that they have been using false identities to get jobs in other parts of the US.

The FBI leaders said at a news conference in St. Louis that the money they earned was funnelled into the North Korean weapons programme.

Federal authorities announced the seizure of $1.5 million and 17 domain names as part of the ongoing investigation.

As quoted by The Associated Press, Jay Greenberg, who is special agent in charge of the St Louis FBI office, said any company that hired freelance IT workers "more than likely" hired someone participating in the scheme.

An FBI spokeswoman said Thursday that the North Koreans contracted with companies across the US and in some other countries.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Wu said: "We can tell you that there are thousands of North Korean IT workers that are part of this."

The FBI officials have said that scheme is so common that businesses must be extra cautious when hiring, including requiring interviewers to be viewed on video.

In a news release, Greenberg said, "At a minimum, the FBI recommends that employers take additional proactive steps with remote IT workers to make it harder for bad actors to hide their identities."

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said in the press release: "The seizures announced today protect U.S. companies from being infiltrated with North Korean computer code and help ensure that American businesses are not used to finance that regime’s weapons program."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE