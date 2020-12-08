ThisHappened2020: Modi features in top 10 Twitter mentions; Kohli and Dhoni top trending charts

Twitter India's annual report, #ThisHappened2020, has been formally released and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only Asian to feature in the top 10 list of the 'people most tweeted about' in the year 2020. Cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Tamil actor Vijay and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, too, have made to top trends.

This Twitter list has been compiled on the basis of tweets, quote retweets, likes and retweets from the Twitter users from the start of the year till November 15. With Indian Twitter having third most users in the world (close to 19 million), the Indian Prime Minister Modi became the seventh most tweeted about person in the world, with US President Donald Trump leading the list, despite losing the US elections.

"From the fight against this global pandemic, rejoicing in celebratory moments, standing up for those communities impacted by the pandemic, to bonding over rediscovered shows, interests and memes, India came together beautifully on Twitter this year," said Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari.

Modi's tweet about '9 minutes on 9pm' became one of the most retweeted tweet of the year with nearly 106.5k retweets.

Showing the power of regional cinema, Tamil actor Vijay topped the list of most retweeted tweet from the entertainment industry with nearly 145.8k retweets on his selfie with fans in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu in February.

However, Amitabh Bachchan, also known as 'Big B' topped the list of most-liked and quoted tweet of the year for the tweet informing about him testing positive for COVID-19.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Other popular mentions were #SushantSinghRajput, whose name and movie 'Dil Bechara' trended sadly after his unfortunate death and the controversy around it.

In sports, the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli topped the list of most popular personality for the tweet announcing the pregnancy of his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma with the caption, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021".

Next in line was the former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni whose tweet about his retirement sent shock waves around the country and international borders, making it one of the most popular tweets of the year.