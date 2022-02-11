This is why Macron, Putin sat across long table in meeting, causing meme fest

The world seems to be wondering why French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat at a great distance.

Well, after huge speculation, the reason seems to have been revealed on Thursday.

Before meeting Putin in Moscow, Macron was asked to take a Covid test. But as the French President refused, he was seated at the opposite end of a 13-foot-long table, a Reuters report said citing two sources in Macron's entourage.

In an attempt to de-escalate the Ukraine standoff, French President Emmanuel Macron had met Russian Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Ever since reports came out that Russia had amassed over 100,000 troops near the Ukraine borders, hectic diplomatic parlays have been taking place to defuse the tense situation.

Even though the meeting took place in the backdrop of a war-like situation with the US and Russia exchanging warnings over the Ukraine crisis, an image of the two released by the state media certainly raised eyebrows of the netizens.

The image drew a lot of attention. Not because of the issues discussed during the meeting, rather the way they were seated, left the twitteraits in splits.

The netizens couldn’t help notice how far Macron was sitting over a gigantic table from Putin.

It had led to a meme fest.

