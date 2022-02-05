This country in Europe becomes the first to make Covid vaccine compulsory

Austria becomes the first country in Europe to mandate the Covid vaccine, meaning Austrians over the age of 18 should be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus starting from Saturday or they can face a heavy fine. Even after such heavy criticism, the country decided to pursue this approach.

Earlier, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that country will be the first in Europe to make Covid vaccinations compulsory for adults in February. He acknowledged that this was a 'sensitive topic'.

Austria has seen debate on the issue ever since plans for compulsory vaccinations were first announced last year. Nehammer acknowledged the decision covered "a totally sensitive topic" but said it followed careful consideration.

Despite such strict rules, the vaccination rate in Austria remains low. Humanitarian association Arbeiter Samariter Bund's manager, Michael Hausmann while speaking to AFP said, "We recorded a small increase of around nine per cent compared to last week."

Germany, which is a neighbouring country, also saw a similar proposal by the new Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz. It was debated last month in the lower house of parliament but many MPs still oppose the idea.

