This Chinese device lets partners share smooches over internet. Here’s how much it costs

A Chinese inventor seems to have solved one of the key problems that every long-distance relationship faces—physical intimacy.

A kissing device with warm and moving silicon “lips” has created a lot of buzz on Chinese social media platform, Weibo, and claims to help couples share intimate moments in virtual reality.

It is equipped with pressure sensors and actuators, and can mimic a real kiss by replicating the pressure, movement and temperature of a user’s lips. Apart from the kissing motion, the device can also transmit the sound the user makes.

While some are hailing the device, others are terming it “vulgar” and “creepy”.

Remote kissing device recently invented by a Chinese university student. The device is designed specifically for long-distance relationships and can mimic and transfer the kiss of a person to the "mouth on the other side" pic.twitter.com/G74PrjfHQA — Levandov (@blabla112345) February 23, 2023 ×

At the centre of attention is Jiang Zhongli, an alumnus of a university in Changzhou, who made this device with the help of other students, Global Times reported.

He claimed that he thought of this device after he found it difficult to maintain physical intimacy with his long-distant girlfriend.

“At my university, I was in a long-distance relationship with my girlfriend so we only contact each other through phone. That's where the inspiration of this device originated,” Jiang was quoted as saying.

The device has reportedly been patented by the Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology after Jiang applied for it in 2019.

The app-driven device is selling like hotcakes on Taobao e-commerce site for 260 yuan (approximately $37), according to the South China Morning Post.

A male buyer in his review said that it was the biggest surprise he and his long-distance girlfriend have had in years, adding: “Thank you technology.”

In order for the device to work, users need to download a mobile phone app and plug the device into their phone’s charging port. After pairing with their partners in the app, couples can start a video call and transmit replicas of their kisses to each other.

