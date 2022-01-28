This 9-year-old is world's youngest billionaire and owns a mansion, private jet

Travelling around the world in a private jet and owning several mansions, this 9-year-old boy is truly living the billionaire life. Coming from Nigeria, Muhammed Awal Mustapha owns multiple supercars and a private jet.

The influencer has been nicknamed the world's 'youngest billionaire' and has over 25K followers on Instagram with only 9 posts.

The young boy is the son of multimillionaire Nigerian internet celebrity Ismailia Mustapha, who is popularly known as Mompha.

The 9-year-old boy goes by the name Mompha Junior and was given his first mansion when he was 6.

He was given the mansion by his father. “It reassures you that after all the ups and downs you have a place to go to…. A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms… Congrats My Son on your New Home. Ur birthday Gift from Daddy," he reportedly wrote on social media at the time.

Mompha Junior usually shares pictures on his Instagram handle, showing off his lavish lifestyle. Earlier, he shared an image of his private jet where he wrote, "Never look down on any broke nigga, Real Hustlers go broke but never stay broke ..... Hustlers are different from Ritualists!!! God Bless all Hustlers (Amin)."

Mompha, who is the CEO of a Lagos Bureau De Change, has been accused of laundering over £10million.

A court, earlier this month, heard claims by Nigeria's anti-corruption agency which claimed that Mompha hid his wealth in 'movable assets'.

However, the multimillionaire pleaded not guilty to all the charges.