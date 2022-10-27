'They were very happy there': Rishi Sunak and his family to move into small Downing Street flat

Downing Street has informed that the new United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, despite having a number of luxury homes, including one in London.

There were several firsts when Sunak became the prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday. He became the first Indian-origin premier and also, he is the wealthiest politician to hold the position.

As per reports, Sunak has a penthouse in California, a home in London's affluent Kensington neighbourhood, and a mansion in the northern English county of Yorkshire.

However, the prime minister's press secretary confirmed that Sunak will be moving into Downing Street. The spokeswoman said that "they will be moving into the No 10 flat" and also added that she did not know if they had any plans to redecorate.

Sunak, his wife, Akshata Murthy, and their daughters, Krishna and Anoushka will move in with their Labrador dog.

Despite being in a good location, the number 10 flat on Downing Street is relatively small. But living in the flat is important as the British leaders have lived there. The main building it sits above is the official residence and office of the country's prime ministers.

Since 1735, British prime ministers have maintained a residence at 10 Downing Street, where former residents have included Benjamin Disraeli, William Gladstone, Winston Churchill, and Margaret Thatcher.

The structure is larger than it first appears because it is connected to a building behind it and has also occupied a large portion of number 12. Additionally, the prime ministers have access to the Chequers country estate.

Notably, Sunak just recently moved out of the number 10 flat as he lived there during his time as former PM Boris Johnson's finance minister. On being asked why Sunak had chosen to live at number 10 and not the bigger number 11 flat, the spokeswoman said: "They were very happy there."

