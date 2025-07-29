There's 'real starvation' in Gaza, says Trump, contradicts Netanyahu's statement

US President Donald Trump has now acknowledged the starvation in Gaza, this is in constrast with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's understanding of the situation. The humanitarian situation in war-torn Gaza is dire, the UN has sounded an alarm on the ground situation. While reports of malnutrition and scarcity of food has drawn global attention, Israel says 'close to 4,500 trucks have entered Gaza, including flour for bakeries and 2,500 tons of baby food and high-calorie special food for children'.

And now, during his meeting with UK PM Keir Starmer, he said, “We can save a lot of people, I mean some of those kids. That’s real starvation; I see it and you can’t fake that. So we’re going to be even more involved.”

Trump was quoted by news outlet Guardian, “We’re giving money and we’re giving food, but we’re over here … I want him to make sure they get the food. I want to make sure they get the food, every ounce of food.”

On July 23, Israeli President Isaac Herzog had highlighted his visit to the conflict zone in his tweet, he wrote, "It is the terrorists of Hamas – hijacking aid, and refusing to agree to a hostage release and ceasefire – who are kidnapping the civilian Gaza population and subjecting them to their tragic suffering."

Even Netanyahu believes there is no starvation in Gaza, which has been facing the grim reality of war, where children are bearing the brunt. Many children have lost their limbs, the constant explosions are impacting the hearing ability, leading to serious health complications.

Where is the food?