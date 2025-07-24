2,500 tons of baby food has entered Gaza: Israel calls starvation reports a 'propaganda'

As reports of starvation in Gaza come to the fore due to lack of humanitarian aid in war-torn Gaza, Israel's Foreign Ministry has released a statement saying that it categorically rejects statements by several organisations regarding the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza.'

The statement added, "These organisations are serving the propaganda of Hamas, using their numbers and justifying their horrors. Instead of challenging the terror organisation, they embrace it as their own."

"In this critical time of negotiations, they are echoing Hamas’s propaganda and harming the chances for a ceasefire. We urge all organisations to cease using Hamas’s talking points. Close to 4,500 trucks have entered Gaza, including flour for bakeries and 2,500 tons of baby food and high-calorie special food for children," it added.

The statement pointed to aid entering Gaza and yet not reaching the people in need of it. “There are more than 700 aid trucks inside Gaza waiting to be picked up by the UN. This bottleneck is the main obstacle to maintaining a consistent flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. For some, the obsession with attacking Israel is more important than helping the people of Gaza." This comes amid contrasting reports on starvation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has earlier said, “We need look no further than the horror show in Gaza. In the level of death and destruction without parallel in recent times. Malnourishment is soaring. Starvation is knocking on every door. Now we are seeing the last gasp of a humanitarian system built on humanitarian principles."

According to another UN report, 10 children are losing either one or both of their legs each passing day. The hostilities are pushing the children to physical and mental deterioration.

