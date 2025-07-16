/10 children are losing one or both legs every day: UN highlights dire situation in Gaza

War-torn Gaza has been on the brink of humanitarian collapse ever since the conflict with Israel began in October 2023. This has led the people to migrate, which is also one of the biggest exoduses in the world. With that, the children are bearing the brunt and are the worst hit. According to the latest report, 10 children are losing either one or both of their legs each passing day. The hostilities are pushing the children to physical and mental deterioration. The United Nations’ Human Rights Office discloses, ‘In Gaza, 134,105 people, including over 40,500 children, have new war-related injuries. 25% are estimated to have new disabilities requiring acute and ongoing rehabilitation.’



It also highlights that 25% may have new disabilities, which would need them to undergo acute and ongoing rehabilitation. And over 35,000 people are estimated to be suffering significant hearing damage. This is an outcome of the loud explosions to which the people have been exposed since the beginning of the conflict.

Global Protection Cluster, led by UN, has released an analysis, and it mentions, “There is no safe space in Gaza. 20 months of intense hostilities have destroyed the protection environment for persons with disabilities and older persons.”



Dire need of medical and humanitarian assistance:

It added, “As needs rapidly expand, response services continue to be attacked and impeded. Hospitals, ambulances, and medical and humanitarian personnel have been systematically targeted, with over 1,580 health workers and 467 humanitarian staff killed. Health facilities, including lifesaving emergency and rehabilitation units, are destroyed, with only 47% of hospitals partially functional, pushing the medical system to collapse and triggering immediate and long-term harm to the population. Extensive explosive ordnance under 50 million tons of debris puts persons with disabilities at disproportionate risk.”