Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes seeks leniency from court ahead of November 18 sentencing

A few days after a US Court denied former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' request for a new trial, her counsel has sought leniency from the judges for the November 18 sentencing.

Reportedly, in an 82-page document filed in a California federal court, Holmes' lawyers argued that their client had been stigmatised by the media trial and that if she goes to prison, she shouldn't serve more than 18 months.

"No defendant should be made a martyr to public passion. We ask that the court consider, as it must, the real person, the real company and the complex circumstances surrounding the offense," read the document.

"We acknowledge that this may seem a tall order given the public perception of this case—especially when Ms. Holmes is viewed as the caricature, not the person."

According to court documents, more than 130 friends, family, former Theranos employees and investors submitted letters, urging the court to show leniency towards Holmes.

As reported by WION, on Monday, US District Judge Edward Davila, overseeing the case said the defendant's side did not produce enough material evidence to prove government misconduct in the case. As a result, the case was not deemed worthy of a new trial.

Elizabeth Holmes was the founder and CEO of Theranos, a now-defunct health technology company that soared in valuation after the company falsely claimed to have revolutionised blood testing by developing testing methods that could use surprisingly small volumes of blood, such as from a fingerprick.

Holmes was found guilty of two counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, earlier this year. She now faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

