The Royal exit of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Things we know so far

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex caught the British Royal family and the global media off guard last week when they announced their bombshell decision to quit front-line duties.

Harry and Meghan decided on this issue without consulting any senior royals from the sovereign downwards.

Meet the half royals; how will the separation from the family work out for the couple?

Queen Elizabeth has consented to her grandson Harry and Meghan's desire for an increasingly autonomous future after the British regal family held emergency chats on Monday to determine an augmenting fracture among the Windsors.

Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal family display

Harry and his American entertainer spouse will presently start a "period of transition" that will see them split their time among Britain and Canada as they additionally look for a way of life less hampered by imperial obligations and to end their dependence on public funding.

Also read: Trump calls Queen 'a great woman', describes royal family fallout as 'sad'

So, what will be their future course of action and how their lives will be?

Here’s everything we know so far.

Reason for leaving?



In a statement on their official Instagram account the couple said that “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

During an interview, Prince Harry talked about how Princess Diana's demise in a fender bender while attempting to escape paparazzi keeps on being such a disastrous piece of his illustrious life.

“I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash it takes me straight back, so in that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best,” he said during the interview.

What will happen to their Royal residence and financial security

According to the sussexroyal.com (official website of British Royals), the couple will keep on utilizing Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, as their official residence – with the consent of the queen. Subtleties on their Canadian home have not yet been uncovered.

There is no data concerning who will fund their security in North America but the Royal grant is just 5 per cent of the couple's earning. The rest 95 per cent of the money is a piece of the pay got by Prince Charles, produced by the Duchy of Cornwall.

Following their venturing down, Harry and Meghan won't get the Grant, yet they would like to keep accepting assets from the Prince of Wales.

Canada yet to decide if it will pay Harry and Meghan security costs

The Canadian government has yet to decide whether it will assume the security costs associated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to split their time between Canada and Britain, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

"I think that is part of the reflection that... needs to be had, and there are discussions going on," Trudeau said in an interview with Canadian television channel Global.

"We're not entirely sure what the final decisions will be, where the dispositions are and those are decisions for them," he said.

Canadian media have estimated that protecting the couple and their baby son Archie would cost about $1.3 million (Can$1.7 million) per year.

Canadian taxpayers have traditionally contributed towards security costs when members of the Royal Family visit the country.

Shuffling between Canada and UK

The couple will split their time between Britain and Canada as they additionally look for a way of life less hampered by imperial obligations.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," the couple said in the statement on Instagram.

(With inputs from agencies)