The long wait ends: Revisit Japan Princess Mako’s eternal love story

Japan's Princess Mako with her college sweetheart Kei Komuro. Photograph:( Reuters )
Japan's Princess Mako married her college sweetheart Kei Komuro. She is the emperor's niece. The couple submitted documents to register marriage after a long engagement. Their tale was marred by intense media scrutiny and opposition. The two will move to New York, where Komuro works with a law office. Let’s take a relook at their tale
2012 - The two meet at Tokyo's International Christian University as students.
September 2017 - The Imperial Household Agency announces their engagement. The two later hold a news conference, with their marriage set for November 2018.
December 2017 - Weekly magazines report a money dispute between Komuro's mother and her former fiance. The man claimed mother and son had failed to repay a debt of about $35,000. Komuro later said the money had been a gift, not a loan.
February 2018 - The marriage is postponed, with the official explanation that the couple needs more time to arrange their ceremony.
August 2018 - Komuro leaves for the United States to study at Fordham University law school. He returns in September 2021.
November 2018 - Mako's father Prince Akishino says it will be impossible to hold an engagement ceremony until the dispute is resolved.
April 2021 - Komuro issues a 24-page statement saying he will pay a settlement to his mother's former fiance.
May 2021 - Komuro graduates from law school and starts working with a New York law firm.
September 2021 - Komuro returns to Japan after an absence of three years, sporting a ponytail that sets off a frenzy in the tabloids, because it is deemed "disrespectful."
October 1, 2021 - The Imperial Household Agency announces that the two will be married on October 26.
October 26, 2021 - Mako and Komuro are married.
