The long wait ends: Revisit Japan Princess Mako’s eternal love story

Japan's Princess Mako, who is the emperor's niece, married her college sweetheart Kei Komuro on Tuesday.

The couple submitted documents to register marriage after a long engagement, which was marred by intense media scrutiny and opposition.

The two will move to New York, where Komuro works with a law office.

2012 - The two meet at Tokyo's International Christian University as students.

September 2017 - The Imperial Household Agency announces their engagement. The two later hold a news conference, with their marriage set for November 2018.

December 2017 - Weekly magazines report a money dispute between Komuro's mother and her former fiance. The man claimed mother and son had failed to repay a debt of about $35,000. Komuro later said the money had been a gift, not a loan.

February 2018 - The marriage is postponed, with the official explanation that the couple needs more time to arrange their ceremony.

August 2018 - Komuro leaves for the United States to study at Fordham University law school. He returns in September 2021.

November 2018 - Mako's father Prince Akishino says it will be impossible to hold an engagement ceremony until the dispute is resolved.

April 2021 - Komuro issues a 24-page statement saying he will pay a settlement to his mother's former fiance.

May 2021 - Komuro graduates from law school and starts working with a New York law firm.

September 2021 - Komuro returns to Japan after an absence of three years, sporting a ponytail that sets off a frenzy in the tabloids, because it is deemed "disrespectful."

October 1, 2021 - The Imperial Household Agency announces that the two will be married on October 26.

October 26, 2021 - Mako and Komuro are married.

