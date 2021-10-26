South Korea court fines Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong for unlawful sedative use

Lee Jae-yong, the de-facto chairman of South Korea's enormous Samsung company, was found guilty on Tuesday of unlawfully taking the anaesthetic medication propofol, the latest legal setback for the multibillionaire.

The Seoul Central District Court penalised Lee, the vice-chairman of the world's largest smartphone maker Samsung Electronics and the world's 238th richest person, 70 million won ($60,000), according to Yonhap news agency.



