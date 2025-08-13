/The jury in the Meta trial cannot decide anything! One judge will

Eight jurors were selected in Oakland to hear the states' case against Meta. Whatever they conclude, it will not decide the case.

The jury is advisory. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers will rule on liability, on penalties, and on every remedy sought — including whether Meta must strip features out of Instagram and destroy algorithms trained on children's data. She is required to consider what the jury finds. She is not required to follow it.

This is an unusual arrangement and it changes how the next several weeks should be read.

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Why There Is A Jury At All

The distinction turns on what the states are asking for.

Claims for money damages generally carry a right to trial by jury. Claims in equity — orders compelling a defendant to do something or stop doing something — are decided by a judge. The states' case is built substantially on the second kind. They want injunctions: feature removals, algorithm deletion, age restrictions enforced nationwide.

California's attorney general, Rob Bonta, has framed the case as being about restitution rather than damages, and that framing matters here. Restitution asks a court to strip a defendant of what it gained. It is an equitable remedy, and equitable remedies belong to the bench.

A judge may still empanel an advisory jury on such claims. It is a discretionary tool, used when a court wants a community read on contested facts before ruling. The finding is consultative.

What That Means In Practice

Three consequences follow, and each one cuts against how this trial is likely to be covered.

First, a reported jury verdict will not be the outcome. If the jury sides with the states and Gonzalez Rogers does not, her ruling governs. The reverse is equally true. Any headline announcing that Meta has won or lost because of what eight jurors concluded will be describing a recommendation.

Second, the remedies were never in the jury's hands to begin with. The feature list — infinite scroll, autoplay, ephemeral content, beauty filters — and the demand that Meta delete models trained on under-13 data are equitable relief. Those were always going to be decided by one person.

Third, the timeline is longer than the trial. A judge deciding liability and crafting nationwide injunctive relief does not rule from the bench when closing arguments end. Findings of fact and conclusions of law take time to write, particularly when the remedy involves ordering a company to redesign products used by billions.

Who She Is

Gonzalez Rogers has spent nearly two decades on the federal bench in the Northern District of California, the district where most of the significant American technology litigation lands.

She presided over Epic Games' antitrust case against Apple — a bench trial, no jury, in which she ruled largely for Apple on the central antitrust questions while ordering Apple to change its anti-steering rules, and later found the company had not complied with that order. That history is instructive. It is a judge willing to reject a plaintiff's broad theory and still impose a targeted structural remedy on the defendant.

That pattern, if it repeats, would be the outcome Meta should fear most: not a headline penalty, but a narrow, specific, enforceable order about how the product works.

Meta Has Already Lost Ground

The most concrete development in the case happened before the trial opened.

Gonzalez Rogers granted the states partial summary judgment on certain notice and consent issues under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. Partial summary judgment means the court found there was no genuine dispute of material fact on those points and resolved them without trial.

Meta therefore entered opening statements having already lost part of the federal claim. What remains on COPPA is narrower than what it faced a few months ago.

A separate ruling went against the company on evidence. A federal court held that Meta could not use attorney-client privilege to withhold internal documents and research relating to teen harm — a significant setback, because privilege was the mechanism keeping some of the company's own research out of the states' hands.

The Number Of People Deciding

It is worth stating plainly what this case now rests on.

Twenty-nine states brought it. Four are trying it. Roughly $193 billion is sought. Thousands of related cases are queued behind it. The features of an app used by billions are on the table, along with an order to destroy trained models.

All of it will be decided by a single federal judge in Oakland, with eight jurors offering an opinion she may set aside.