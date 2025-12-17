/The Hadi Attack: Internal political machinations, not external conspiracy

The attack on Inquilab Mancha leader Hadi took place at a politically sensitive moment. It happened just as the Election Commission announced the schedule for the 13th National Parliament elections. Predictably, speculation followed. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus moved quickly to suggest external involvement, hinting at Indian intelligence or other regional players.

This line of explanation is familiar. In Bangladesh, blaming outside forces has often been used to manage public anger during periods of economic pressure and political tension. But when the circumstances of the attack are looked at closely, the foreign angle looks weak. The incident appears far more consistent with an internal political act, one that benefits domestic groups such as Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), both of which stand to gain from unrest before elections.

Election Timing: A Domestic Signature, Not Foreign Coincidence

The timing of the attack is hard to ignore. Inquilab Mancha had announced plans for street mobilisation at the same time the election dates were made public. This kind of overlap is not unusual in domestic politics.

Jamaat-e-Islami, weakened by years of bans and legal action, and the NCP, which survives through shifting alliances, both benefit when reformist groups are thrown off course. Bangladesh has seen similar patterns before. Jamaat has repeatedly been linked to violence during election periods, including the 2013–14 unrest that shut down large parts of Dhaka and targeted Awami League supporters.

Foreign intelligence agencies rarely operate on such tight local political timelines. Their priorities tend to be broader. The precision here points much closer to home.

The method of attack also matters. Witness accounts and early police findings suggest the use of crude, locally available weapons. The shooting was chaotic and public. This matches the style of street-level political violence seen in past elections. It does not resemble a carefully planned external operation.

Jamaat’s Motive: Resurrecting Relevance Through Chaos

Jamaat-e-Islami stands to gain the most. The party was banned under Sheikh Hasina’s government and faced financial pressure after the political upheaval of 2024. Since then, it has been looking for ways to return to the political mainstream under the interim administration.

Hadi was openly critical of Jamaat, particularly its role in protests and its ideological direction. Inquilab Mancha had begun attracting young, urban voters who were unhappy with both Awami League dominance and Islamist politics. That growing support threatened Jamaat’s attempt to rebuild influence.

Removing Hadi weakens that challenge. The fallout also creates unrest and uncertainty around the election timeline, increasing Jamaat’s leverage. The interim government has already eased restrictions on the party, reinforcing the sense that it is being accommodated. Reports of delayed autopsies and missing or altered CCTV footage resemble earlier cases involving domestic political violence rather than foreign intelligence activity.

NCP’s Shadow Role: Opportunistic Power Grab

The National Citizen Party also benefits from the disruption. Formed after the 2024 power vacuum, the NCP presents itself as a reformist, technocratic option but relies heavily on informal networks and old political connections.

Hadi had criticised the NCP as an elite project that offered limited real change. With elections approaching, weakening Inquilab Mancha helps the NCP by splitting the reformist vote. Political insiders point to familiar tactics involving intermediaries and street operators, similar to what has been seen during earlier caretaker governments.

Blaming external forces helps keep attention away from these internal dynamics.

Debunking the External Narrative: Bangladesh’s Reflexive Deflection

Claims of a “foreign hand,” especially involving India, appear regularly in Bangladeshi politics. In this case, there is little evidence to support them. No intercepted communications, no credible intelligence leaks and no technical proof have been presented.

India, dealing with its own security and regional priorities, has no clear reason to target Sharif Osman Hadi. External actors also tend to avoid public, messy attacks that draw attention. The Hadi shooting was chaotic, visible and widely recorded. That kind of incident suits domestic political actors far more than outside agencies.

Broader Implications: Electoral Integrity at Stake

The attack highlights a wider problem. In Bangladesh, elections are often preceded by violence aimed at removing rivals rather than persuading voters. If this pattern continues, the upcoming polls risk being overshadowed by fear, shutdowns and economic damage, as seen in earlier election cycles.

By pushing an external conspiracy narrative, the interim government risks protecting those responsible and weakening trust in the electoral process. This increases the risk that violence could disrupt or delay the 13th National Parliament elections.

Path Forward: Demand Accountability

If Bangladesh wants to protect its democratic process, accountability is essential. Independent investigations are needed, along with the release of CCTV footage, ballistics reports and interrogation records.