'The De Beers Cullinan Blue', world's largest blue diamond to go under hammer, sells for $57.5 million

If you are a gem lover, it is alright to be envious as the world's largest blue diamond to come for auction has been sold.

What may also interest you is that the 15.10-carat diamond was bought for $57.5 million on Wednesday.

This one-of-a-kind diamond is also called "The De Beers Cullinan Blue". It was auctioned at Sotheby's in Hong Kong. It was expected to sell for about $48 million.

An anonymous buyer bought the gem via phone. Before it was sold, the auction also witnessed an eight-minute bidding war between four potential buyers.

The diamond has originated from Cullinan mine in South Africa and was obtained in 2021, the press release from Sotheby's said.

In a statement, Sotheby's said, "Blue diamonds of this importance are exceptionally rare, with only five examples over 10 carats ever having come to auction, none of which have exceeded 15 carats, making the appearance of this flawless gem a landmark event in itself."

"It is truly a once-in-a-generation stone, and quite simply the greatest blue diamond of its size I have ever seen," said Patti Wong, chairman, Sotheby's Asia.

