The Capitals: New Delhi achieves crucial strategic breakthrough with Tehran outreach

Over 17 weeks after New Delhi forged the India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor during the G20 Leaders' Summit which doesn't include Iran, Indian foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar visited Iranian capital earlier this week. The visit held significance against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions due to the Israel-Hamas war, ISIS-claimed terrorist attacks in Iran, and maritime security concerns stemming from Houthi activities in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

One focal point of the discussions was the Delhi-Tehran collaboration on the Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). The two sides committed a "long-term cooperation framework" for the Chabahar port, a strategic maritime facility situated on the southeastern coast of Iran.

Jaishankar's Tehran visit came after India refrained from joining Operation Prosperity Guardian, a US-led multinational security mission despite being a principal maritime power in the region.

He reaffirmed India's commitment to the Chabahar project, emphasising the need for a sustainable long-term roadmap supervised by the political leadership.

Speaking at a joint press statement with Iranian foreign affairs minister, Jaishankar said, "We exchanged perspectives and assessments on certain regional and global issues and developments. Both of us are concerned about the recent events in West Asia, and we emphasised the importance of preventing further escalation of violence and hostilities.

An official Iranian readout stated: "The President (Ebrahim Raisi) stressed the need to follow up and accelerate the implementation of the agreements between Iran and India, including the Chabahar Port Development Plan, and the need to compensate for the delay in the implementation of commitments."

Other than President Raisi, Jaishankar held meetings with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, Secretary of the National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash, with whom he nailed the 'long term cooperation' breakthrough for further development of Chabahar port.

Delhi's 'corridor' diplomacy