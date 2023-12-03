The Capitals: Athens renews campaign to get back stolen pieces of Greek history

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scored a diplomatic row with Athens earlier this week by accusing his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis of "grandstanding" during a recent trip to London over ownership of the Parthenon sculptures. The purported grandstanding moment came during Mitsotakis' interview to the BBC, in which the Greek PM compared the separation of the sculptures to cutting the Mona Lisa in half.

If not for Sunak's cancellation, the Greek Prime Minister was all set to raise the issue of Parthenon marbles, a collection of Ancient Greek sculptures from the Parthenon from the Acropolis of Athens which are currently held in the British Museum in London.

Sunak said: "It was clear that the purpose of the meeting was not to discuss substantive issues for the future, but rather to grandstand and relitigate issues of the past."

Greece has vowed to intensify its campaign for the reunification of the Parthenon sculptures amid Britain's reluctance.

The sculptures have been described as the most important link between the modern Greeks and their ancestors. The Greek are turning up the heat on London by keeping the this issue in the public sphere.

Sunak's cancellation of talks with his Greek counterpart has not only backfired but been an unprecedented boon for a campaign that, this week, has received more global publicity than at any other time.

For nearly two centuries, the British Museum has been home to almost half of the temple’s monumental 160-metre-long frieze, the high point of classical art.