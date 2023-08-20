The Capitals: All eyes on New Delhi after Moscow fails to repeat Soviet-era triumph of its lunar mission

About 62 miles northwest of the US capital Washington DC, in Camp David, the presidential holiday retreat, Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol. Just right before the crucial trilateral summit, US agreed to give up anti-whaling language in its Indo-Pacific Economic Framework what many described as an effort to court Tokyo and avoiding any dilution of grand optics at Camp David.

Tokyo says hunting and eating whales are part of its culture, a practice opposed by nature conservationists worldwide.

Standing alongside Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister described the meeting as "exactly what is needed at this time."

He added: "I’m convinced the trilateral security cooperation between Japan, the US and South Korea has further strengthened regional peace and stability."

The leaders issued a sharply worded joint statement about Beijing's actions in the South China Sea, (or what Philippines says is the West Philippines Sea) where China has claimed territory that according to international law, belongs to other countries, and said recently it plans military drills.

"Regarding the dangerous and aggressive actions we recently witnessed by the People's Republic of China in support of its illegal maritime territorial claims in the South China Sea, we ... strongly oppose any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific waters," the statement said.

Moscow, Russia

The week ended on a low-note for Moscow. Its Lune-25 probe, country's first in nearly 50 years, crash landed on Moon.

The last lunar lander, Luna-24, landed on the surface of the Moon on August 18, 1976.

The Luna-25 spacecraft launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Amur Oblast on August 10, setting the vehicle on a swift trip to the moon.

After Luna's demise, all eyes are now on India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, whose Vikram lander is expected to land close to Luna's landing site on Wednesday (August 23) at 18:03 hours (Indian Standard Time).\

Niamey, Niger

The West African nation hit by coup last month saw belligerent show of support from country's citizens for the military junta that took over Niamey's corridors of power after overthrowing democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Meanwhile, the regional bloc of leaders, (ECOWAS) managed to get assurance from the junta that it will reverse the coup and install civilian leadership in the next three years.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE