/The 80s brigade across the world | Gravitas

It's an old saying, age is just a number. And when it comes to politics, experience appears to be a major currency. Because around the world, a generation of leaders is proving that political influence only grows stronger with time.

From presidents in their eighties to political veterans who have spent decades at the heart of power, the world is seeing the rise of what could be called the ‘80s BRIGADE’.

Leaders above the age of 80 who continue to dominate politics.

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Brazil's President Lula is the latest major name in this.

At 80, Lula has launched his campaign for a historic fourth presidential term.

Returning to the industrial city where his political journey began nearly half a century ago, Lula addressed his supporters and made it clear that he remains determined to shape Brazil's political future ahead of October's presidential election.

And Lula is far from alone.

US President Donald Trump has already rewritten the age record in American politics.

At 78, he became the oldest person ever elected US president when he won the 2024 election surpassing Joe Biden's previous record.

And now, Trump is fuelling speculation that he may not be ready to leave the White House yet.

In a recent Truth Social post, he shared an image referencing 'TRUMP 2028' along with the message, 'We are going to win.'

The post has reignited questions about whether Trump could seek another term in 2028 even though the 22ND Amendment limits a US president to two elected terms.

Then there is Cameroon's Paul Biya.

At 93, he remains the world's oldest serving head of state.

After decades at the helm, Biya secured another presidential term last year, extending one of the longest political careers in modern history.

India, too, has its own formidable political veterans.

Farooq Abdullah and Mallikarjun Kharge have remained active in high-stakes electoral and party politics well into their eighties, drawing on decades of political experience.

And they are not alone.

Sharad Pawar, at 85, remains a key figure in Maharashtra politics, while former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, now in his nineties, continues to remain involved in political affairs.

So, different countries, different political systems, but one common thread longevity is increasingly becoming a feature of global politics.

From Lula to Biya, from India's veteran leaders to the oldest presidents in modern political history, the 80s Brigade is making one thing clear: advancing age has not meant stepping aside.