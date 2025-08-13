/The $1.4 trillion figure in the Meta trial is Meta's own number, not the states'

Almost every account of the trial that opened in Oakland this week has carried the same number: $1.4 trillion, a sum just short of Meta's entire market capitalisation.

It is not what the states are asking for. It is a figure Meta's own lawyers put into the record.

Where The Number Came From

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The $1.4 trillion is a theoretical maximum. It is what you get by taking the statutory penalty available per violation — $20,000 — and multiplying it across every alleged violation in every claim.

Meta's legal team performed that calculation and presented it to argue that the potential exposure is vastly disproportionate to the conduct alleged. That is an ordinary and entirely legitimate defence move. Showing a court the absurd upper bound of a penalty formula is a standard way of arguing that the formula should not be applied mechanically.

What is less ordinary is that the number then detached from its context and became the reported size of the states' demand.

What The States Actually Want

California Deputy Attorney General Megan O'Neill has put the figure at roughly $193 billion. The attorneys general have indicated to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers that $200 billion is the more realistic number.

That is between a seventh and a fifth of the figure in circulation.

It is still an enormous sum — larger than the annual GDP of most countries, and larger than any corporate penalty in American history by a wide margin. Nobody should mistake $193 billion for a modest ask. But the difference between $193 billion and $1.4 trillion is the difference between a penalty a company survives and one that ends it, and those are not the same story.

Restitution Is Not Damages

There is a further distinction that the headline figure obscures entirely.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has framed the case as being about restitution rather than damages. Those are different legal instruments with different logic.

Damages compensate a victim for a loss suffered. Restitution strips a defendant of a gain wrongfully obtained. The measure is not what the children lost — which is unquantifiable and would be fiercely contested — but what Meta earned from the conduct alleged.

That framing is strategically deliberate. It sidesteps the hardest evidentiary problem in the case, which is proving that a particular product feature caused a particular harm to a particular young person. Restitution asks a narrower question: did the company profit from practices that were unlawful.

It also explains why the number is large. Meta's revenue from the relevant period, attributable to the relevant users, is not a small figure regardless of how conservatively it is calculated.

Why An Inflated Number Helps The Defendant

It is worth asking who benefits from the $1.4 trillion figure travelling as far as it has.

A penalty large enough to destroy a company invites a court to flinch. Judges are conscious of proportionality, of the consequences of their orders, and of appellate review. A remedy that reads as annihilation is more likely to be reduced on appeal than one that reads as painful but survivable.

There is a real argument, made by several observers of the case, that a claim framed at extinction scale is harder to win precisely because of its scale. If that is right, then a number originating with the defence and amplified in coverage is doing work for the defence.

None of which requires anyone to have acted improperly. Meta's lawyers made a legitimate proportionality argument. Reporters picked up the largest number in the room, which is what reporting tends to do. The result is simply that the most-quoted fact about this trial is a defence exhibit.

What To Watch Instead

The money is not the part of this case most likely to change anything.

The states are also seeking nationwide injunctive relief: orders requiring Meta to remove specific design features from Instagram and Facebook, and to delete algorithms trained on data collected from children under 13. Those remedies do not scale with a penalty formula and cannot be reduced to a headline figure.

A fine, however large, is paid once and absorbed. An order to rebuild the recommendation systems and strip out the features that drive engagement changes what the product is.