Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday (Feb 2) hilariously reacted to the State Department’s ‘trans’ search result suggesting ‘Trains’ and said, “That train has left”.

A viral post on X has drawn attention to the State Department's website after a user claimed that searching for the word "trans" returned the suggestion, "Did you mean trains?"

Elon Musk responds

The post quickly gained traction, with billionaire Elon Musk responding with a "🚂" emoji.

The post sparked a flurry of reactions, ranging from mockery to observations about shifting government priorities. One user quipped, “The government finally prioritizing infrastructure over identity politics—progress!” Another joked about the ambiguity, writing, “Did you mean transformers?”

The reactions come amid a sweeping directive from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) under President Donald Trump, which ordered federal agencies to remove gender-related references from government websites.

Trump bans transgender from US military

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order to bar transgender people from the military on Monday (Jan 27). This was one of the four orders he signed aboard Air Force One while travelling from Florida to Washington. The US president ordered the Pentagon to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes as well.

"To ensure we have the most lethal fighting force in the world, we will get transgender ideology the hell out of our military. It's going to be gone," Trump said while addressing a retreat with House Republicans.

(With inputs from agencies)