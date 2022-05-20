'That money is our family's': How is Chilean man's million-dollar-inheritance causing headache for government?

People believe that finding a dollar or two while cleaning your own house is like tipping yourself for the effort. There are times when people find treasure also - some antique vase of ancient old ceramic.

A similar thing happened to Chilean man Exequiel Hinojosa. Just recently, he came to know that his father was saving money to buy a house in the 1960s and 70s.

A report by news agency Reuters stated that Hinojosa's father managed to save up almost 140,000 (Chilean) pesos, about $163 (US dollars) now.

The money was detailed in a bankbook but the problem is that it is now a defunct credit union. The book remained stored away in a box for decades after Hinojosa's father's death. Recently, he found it among his father's belongings.

Notable, similar bankbooks have been found in the past as well - mostly worthless. But Hinojosa's has an annotation reading "state-guaranteed."

This case has caused a substantial headache for the state and Hinojosa as it has reached the supreme court of the country.

Reuters reported that with interest and inflation, the money is now estimated to be worth nearly $1.2 million.

"That money is our family's. He saved it by working really hard. I never thought this process would turn into a kind of lawsuit towards the state," Hinojosa said as quoted by Reuters.

He added that the family didn't even know the bankbook existed until they found it.

Interestingly, multiple courts have ruled in favour of Hinojosa. However, the government kept interfering with appeals every step of the way.

Now, the fate of the million-dollar bankbook will be decided after a final court of appeals.

