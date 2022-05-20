This German woman swaps SUV for horse-drawn carriage to save money. Would you try it?

To save money, a woman in Germany has changed her mode of transportation as she has switched from an SUV car to a horse-drawn carriage, Associated Press reported.

Amid rising fuel prices, world leaders and economists are busy contemplating remedies. As temperatures continue to soar, experts are also advocating the use of electric vehicles.

However, 33-year-old Stephanie Kirchner, who is a farm owner in the western German state of Hesse, has found a creative way to tackle all crises. She basically intends to save money.

ALSO READ | Rare Mercedes-Benz car sold at auction for a whopping $143 million

As quoted by AP, Kirchner said: "It is associated with the stone age, but it is actually the most ecological and beautiful means of transportation we have."

The report by the news agency also mentioned that Kirchner has been taking her horse-drawn carriage work instead of SUV. She even claims that it saves her $264 every month.

"Some people are annoyed if they can't get past me fast enough," Kirchner said.

She also said, "It is not possible everywhere. I can't put a horse in a parking garage. It would be nice to... I think a lot more horse riders would do it if opportunities were created for the horses. But I don't think society is that far."

ALSO READ | 'Russian Hulk': Man pulls 3 choppers weighing 15.6 tons, sets world record

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.