'That didn’t occur': UK PM Boris Johnson was sure he would survive coronavirus

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has battled the deadly coronavirus himself in April 2020. The leader spent three nights in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while the nation hoped for his speedy recovery.

Looking back at those days nearly a year later, Johnson said while the days were hard, there was no moment he didn't think he would make it through.

In an interview with a US network CBS, Johnson, at his official residence at Downing Street, talked about the week he had spent in the St Thomas’ hospital in central London after coronavirus had taken over his body.

When asked if he thought his body would completely give up when he was shifted to the ICU, the Prime Minister tried to dodge the question by reminding how the medical experts have "moved on a long way" since he fell ill in April 2020.

However, when repeatedly prompted if he doubted whether or not he would make it through, he replied, "Well, no, that didn’t occur."

"I think one of the features of this illness is that as you undergo it, you don’t realise quite what a state you’re in. Your oxygen levels go down in a way that perhaps the patient doesn’t quite detect themselves," Johnson added.

Many people have reported similar experiences from their battle with the deadly COVID-19.

Meanwhile, he is being criticised for declaring plans to ease all coronavirus-related restrictions in the country for the upcoming summer season, after the local authorities successfully vaccinated a record 15 million population.

In a letter to Johnson, more than 60 MPs said there was absolutely "no justification" for not lifting the coronavirus-related restrictions by the month of May if the government is hoping to vaccinate all people aged above 50 by the end of April.