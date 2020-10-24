Thailand's playboy king rushed to hospital after bodyguard's positive COVID test

Thailand's playboy King Maha Vajiralongkorn was secretly rushed to hospital after his bodyguard tested positive for coronavirus, reported New York Post. He was rushed to a hospital in Bangkok in early hours of Wednesday. As per media reports, the bodyguard contracted the deadly virus after the king's entourage flew to Thailand recently.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the king's illness is coronavirus related. But employees of the hospital where the king received the treatment were told to remain tightlipped about his illness.

King Vajiralongkorn recently returned to Thailand to mark the fourth anniversary of his father King Bhumibol's death anniversary.

King Vajiralongkorn has a reputation of being a playboy.

he actually spent much of his childhood outside Thailand. He was sent to school in England from ages 13 to 17, before enrolling at military college in Australia until 1976.

Despite his military training, there were questions of whether the prince was fit to rule. Rumors of gambling, womanizing, and associating with illegal businesses reported plagued the prince's reputation.

A few years ago he had been photographed cycling in a crop top in Switzerland and Germany. When a photo of the king was posted on Facebook he threatened to sue the company, saying the images were insulting.

After his father passed away in October 2016, the prince ascended Thailand's throne and became King Rama X, the 10th monarch of his royal house.

He has been married four times and has 20 mistresses. He has assets worth 43 billion dollars under his control.