Thailand takes back gifted temple elephant Muthu Raja to Sri Lanka. Here’s why

Thailand got into a diplomatic spat with Sri Lanka over an elephant which the former country gifted to the latter two decades ago over the alleged mistreatment of the 29-year-old Thai elephant Sak Surin also known as Muthu Raja. The elephant was airlifted from Sri Lanka and arrived in Thailand on Sunday (July 2) afternoon. What has happened so far? The 29-year-old 4,000-kilogram mammal arrived in Thailand just after 2:00 pm (local time) on Sunday. This comes after the Thai royal family gifted Sak Surin or who came to be known as Muthu Raja to the Sri Lankan government in 2001.

Subsequently, in Sri Lanka, Muthu Raja was gifted to the temple where it got a new name and was honoured in religious processions. However, an activist group Rally for Animal Rights and Environment (RARE) alleged that the mammal was being mistreated, tortured and neglected.

Last year, it lobbied to ask Thai officials to intervene until then, Muthu Raja was staying at the Kande Viharaya temple. However, RARE also claimed that the elephant had a stiff leg after being forced to work with a logging crew and that its wounds, some allegedly inflicted by its handler, had been long-neglected.

“This is not the end, but the beginning of a new life for Muthu Raja,” said RARE founder, Panchali Panapitiya. The temple had agreed to transfer the elephant last November to Sri Lanka’s National Zoological Garden. What happened to Muthu Raja? Madusha Perera, a veterinary surgeon at the zoo told AFP, that Muthu Raja was in pain and covered in abscesses when it was rescued from the Buddhist temple last year. However, as of Friday, the abscesses which the elephant was suffering from have mostly healed but due to the lack of facilities, Perera said, the zoo has not been able to fully treat its leg.

“Once he gets back to Thailand the experts there will attend to the conditions so that one day we will be able to see him walk the normal way,” said Perera. According to the visiting Thai veterinarian, the elephant’s treatment in Thailand could include hydrotherapy, laser treatment and acupuncture.

Notably, elephants are considered sacred in Sri Lanka and are protected by law. Therefore, RARE, expressing their unhappiness over Muthu Raja’s departure from the temple, said those responsible for neglecting the animal should be prosecuted.

Panapitiya also said that they were unsuccessful in raising the issue of Muthu Raja’s health with the Sri Lankan government and turned to the Thai government. The group also said that the lack of timely intervention from Sri Lankan wildlife officials has brought “disrepute” to the country. Will this affect ties between the two countries? Muthu Raja left Colombo at 7:40 am (local time) on a flight which Thai officials said cost $700,000, however, did not mention which country is paying for it. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka-based wildlife environmentalist Jagath Gunawardana said Muthu Raja was a gift which has been taken back and it will have a negative effect on the ties between the countries.

Last month, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told the parliament that he personally conveyed the country’s regret to the Thai king over the elephant’s condition.

Meanwhile, Thai environment minister Varawut Silpa-archa said that Thailand has stopped sending elephants abroad while the conditions of those already overseas are being checked by Bangkok’s diplomatic missions.

Speaking about the elephant’s arrival, Varawut at the airport said, “He arrived in Chiang Mai perfectly.” He added, “He travelled five hours and nothing is wrong, his condition is normal.” This comes after the Thai elephant had been transported inside a steel crate onboard an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE