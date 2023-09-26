Thailand sentences prominent activist Arnon Nampa to prison for royal defamation

Arnon Nampa, one of Thailand's most prominent political activist, has been sentenced to a four-year prison term under the country's controversial lese-majeste law or royal defamation law.

The verdict, as per a BBC report, was handed down by a Bangkok court over comments he made during a protest in October 2020.

Questioning the role of monarchy in modern Thailand

BBC reports that Arnon Nampa, a human rights lawyer, was the first activist to publicly call for a national dialogue about the monarchy's role in today's Thailand.

On August 3rd, 2020, speaking during a student-led protest against the-then military backed government, Nampa broke a longstanding taboo by advocating for the monarchy to be part of wider reform discussions.

The move aided his rise to prominence, but it came with its own set of risks. In Thailand, something as minor as criticising the royal family on social media has historically resulted in severe penalties. In the past, people have been jailed for up to 30 to 40 years.

Arnon Nampa has been charged 14 times under the lese-majeste, and faces multiple charges under other national security laws like the Sedition and the Computer Crimes Act. He has already spent several months in prison, reports BBC.

Public debate and more

Verdict against Arnon comes after months of public debate about the lese-majeste law following the general election in May.

In the elections, the progressive Move Forward party, which advocated for reform, including changes to the lese-majeste law, won the largest number of votes and seats in parliament.

However, the military-appointed senate used this demand as justification to block the Move Forward from forming a government. Instead, it ultimately formed an alternative coalition consisting of many conservative parties.

The Royal Defamation law

Thailand's lese-majeste law criminalises insults against the monarchy. The enforcement of this law which has faced widespread criticism for its harsh penalties, and its enforcement has increased since the military seized power in a 2014 coup.

Defending against lese-majeste charges is exceptionally challenging and often involves closed-door trials. Defendants are reportedly out under immense pressure to plead guilty in exchange for reduced sentences.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE