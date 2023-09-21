Estranged son of Thai king opposes draconian anti-defamation law, calls for open discussion on monarchy

An estranged son of Thailand's monarch, who has lived away from his homeland for most of his adult life, has unexpectedly backed the idea of having open discussions regarding the country's monarchy, rejecting the stringent royal anti-defamation law.

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, one of the king's five sons, shared his perspective on Facebook after attending a New York photo exhibition centred on individuals charged under Article 112 of Thailand's Criminal Code, the notorious lese majeste law.

This law imposes penalties of up to 15 years in prison per offence for insulting the monarch, his immediate family, or the regent.

Thailand’s lese majeste law

Thailand has one of the world's strictest lese majeste laws, subjecting individuals, even children, to charges for sharing, posting, or liking social media content deemed offensive to the monarchy.

The law is a subject of controversy due to its severe penalties and its allowance for anyone, not just the royal family, to file complaints about alleged violations with the police.

Critics argue that it is often used to suppress political dissent, highlighting numerous arrests of pro-democracy protesters during the government of former Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who came to power through a military coup in 2014.

Supporters of the law say that the monarchy is the staple identity of Thai culture and should remain beyond criticism.

About Vacharaesorn

Vacharaesorn is one of four sons born to King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his second wife, Sujarinee Vivacharawongse, a former actor.

In 1996, the crown prince divorced Sujarinee, who then relocated abroad with their children. While their youngest daughter was reclaimed by the royal family and was awarded the title Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, the four sons have remained estranged and devoid of formal royal titles.

Watch: Gravitas: Thailand fetches for tourism amid plankton bloom

King Vajiralongkorn, who has had four marriages and seven children, is yet to declare an official heir.

Abuse of lese majeste law

As per the Associated Press, at least 257 people have been booked under the notorious lese majeste law since November 2020.

International human rights organizations and UN experts have called on Thailand to repeal the law, which they say is being used to stifle free speech.