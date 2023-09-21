Thailand's picturesque emerald-hued waters hide this dark secret

In Thailand's picturesque Chonburi Province, the seawater of the Upper Gulf has an enchanting jade-green hue. However, the picturesque waters hide a dark secret—dense and slimy, it hides the stink of grass and decaying fish.

The green hue is a telltale sign pointing to a plankton bloom in progress. Here's why this is bad news.

Plankton, fish and more

While marine creatures like fish and whales rely on plankton as a food source, excessive blooms can deplete oxygen from the water, leading to the death of fish, shellfish, and other aquatic life.

This disruption sets off a chain reaction, wreaking havoc on the natural food chains and also fisheries in the area.

Marine scientist Tanuspong Pokavanich, as quoted by Reuters, says, "This is the first time that I've seen this much (plankton) since I was born, which means it is very severe this year."

Approximately a quarter of Thailand's Upper Gulf is presently affected, with roughly half appearing green, while the other portion nearer the shore has turned brown due to pollution and the presence of deceased plankton, notes the scientist.

Tanuspong explains the fate of the plankton: "The plankton in the water will (either) consume all the nutrients and thrive, or they will die due to a lack of light. Their carcasses will then sink to the seabed and decompose." This decomposition process contributes to low oxygen conditions in the water, further impacting marine life.

Fisheries impacted

Along this coastline, more than 260 mussel farming plots float, and over 80 per cent of them have already borne the brunt of the bloom, reports an official from the Chonburi Fisheries Association.

According to data from the Department of Fisheries in 2021, Chonburi typically produces 2,086 tonnes (4.6 million lbs) of mussels annually, valued at 26,655,000 Thai Baht ($1 million).

Suchat Buawat, a 47-year-old local fisherman with over 10 farming plots, points to the devastation: "The damage appears to be 100 percent. See, they just fall off when you shake it. There are no live ones left, they're all dead, including the oysters too. Normally, they would cling (to the rope) here." He estimates that he has already borne losses that surpass 500,000 baht ($14,000).

The precise cause behind the emerald-hued seawater remains under investigation. Scientists like Tanuspong are reportedly exploring potential links to climate change and natural phenomena like El Niño.