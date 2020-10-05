Thailand: Interpol issues 'red notice' for Red Bull heir's arrest

The Interpol has issued a "red notice" for the Red Bull heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya who is now classified as a fugitive after being involved in a hit-and-run case.

Yoovidhya crashed his Ferrari in 2012 and ended up critically injuring a police officer — who died later. He ran from the scene of crime and all charges against him were dropped in July. This had created a lot of uproar and outrage in Thailand — a country infamous for letting the elite class go free.

National Police deputy spokesman Colonel Kissana Phathanacharoen has confirmed that they have received the "red notice" from the Interpol earlier this week.

"After we received the confirmation, we then passed our request to 194 member countries asking for assistance from them," he told AFP.

"We have to do whatever it takes to... ultimately bring him back to the country because it is a serious crime."

Yoovidhya is guilty of a hit-and-run case, murder of a police officer and usage of cocaine. He had, however, fled his country through a private jet in 2017 and has been in hiding ever since.

After charges against him were dropped in July, a probe conducted by Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha's office concluded the entire investigation had been "compromised".

The red notice has been issued after the public outcry and protests against the ritual of saving the Thai elites. However, the notice is not visible on Interpol's website yet, AFP claimed.

