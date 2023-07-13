Thailand: Dismembered body of German man who went missing found in freezer

In a disturbing turn of events, the mutilated body of a German man was discovered in a freezer inside a house in the southern Thai city of Pattaya. The man had gone missing for a week. Authorities have taken two Germans into custody in connection with the case.

The victim, Hans-Peter Mack, a 62-year-old German real estate broker, had vanished without a trace since a week. However, the mystery surrounding his disappearance came to an end when his dismembered remains were found stuffed inside a chest freezer in Nong Prue, an upscale settlement in the Chonburi province, northeast of Pattaya. Wife offered monetary reward during search operation According to the report, Mack was last seen driving his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya where he lived with his wife. During the desperate search operation, his family had offered a substantial reward of 3 million baht ($86,000) to anyone providing information that could lead to his safe return.

Watch: Gravitas: Will Thailand get an anti-monarchy prime minister? × Tawee Kudthalaeng, the police chief in the town, revealed that a significant amount of money was missing from Mack's bank account, suggesting a possible connection to his murder. He also refrained from providing further details at the time but hinted that investigators were considering multiple suspects, both German nationals and Thai individuals. Two individuals charged with murder Meanwhile, local media sources reported the arrest of a 52-year-old German man in Bangkok, while a 47-year-old German woman voluntarily surrendered to the authorities.

Confirming these arrests, the police chief stated that both individuals have been charged with murder. Additionally, efforts are underway to apprehend a third suspect. Body discovered after examining CCTV footage The report indicated that the discovery of Mack's body was made possible by analysing security camera footage from the surrounding area. Furthermore, on Sunday, his car was located in a condominium parking lot nearby.