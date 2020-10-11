Thailand: Collision between bus and train claims 17 lives

A collision between a bus and a train killed at least 17 people on Sunday. The accident took place about 50 kilometres east of Bangkok. Number of casualties is expected to rise. The bus passengers were on their way to a temple in Chachoengsao province.

"The death toll we have so far is 17," a police officer told AFP. The accident occured around 8 am local time (0100 GMT). Provincial governor said that about 29 people were injured.

Early images by rescue workers showed gnarled metal and debris, with bodies lying by the train tracks and people's belongings scattered.

The bus overturned on its side and the top of it was ripped off.

Such deadly accidents are common in Thailand, which regularly tops lists of the world's most lethal roads, with speeding, drunk driving and weak law enforcement all contributing factors.

According to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization, Thailand has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the world.

Though a majority of the victims are motorcyclists, bus crashes involving groups of tourists and migrant labourers often grab headlines.

In March 2018, at least 18 people were killed and dozens wounded when a bus carrying people returning from holiday in northeastern Thailand swerved off the road and smashed into a tree.

(With AFP inputs)