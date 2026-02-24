/Thailand army accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire

On Tuesday (Feb 24), Thailand's army said it had a cross-border exchange after a violation by neighbouring Cambodia. This comes after the December truce. As reported by news agency AFP, Cambodian forces "fired a single 40 mm grenade round" near a Thai patrol in the border province of Sisaket on Tuesday morning, prompting return fire, according to a Thai army statement. No Thai personnel were injured, it added.

Cambodia's defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata declined to answer questions from AFP about the alleged

incident.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Full-scale outbreak

On July 24, Thailand and Cambodia forces fired rounds at each other near the contested border. While both sides traded blame on who initiated it. The clash began where the ancient Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple is located, which is along the border of Thailand’s Surin province and Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province. The cross-border firing then spread to at least six areas. This led to the Thai military official Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri to close the border between the countries.

The December truce