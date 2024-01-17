Thailand: At least 18 killed in fireworks factory explosion
A fireworks factory in central Thailand experienced a devastating explosion on Wednesday (Jan 17), leading to the death of at least 18 individuals.
“18 found dead, confirmed,” a rescue worker said, revising down his earlier estimate of 20.
