LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Thailand: At least 18 killed in fireworks factory explosion

Bangkok, ThailandEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 17, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

This is a developing story. Photograph:(WION)

Follow Us

Story highlights

A fireworks factory in central Thailand experienced a devastating explosion on Wednesday (Jan 17), leading to the death of at least 18 individuals.

An explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand on Wednesday (Jan 17) resulted in the loss of at least 18 lives.

“18 found dead, confirmed,” a rescue worker said, revising down his earlier estimate of 20.

(More information to follow)

RELATED

Kenyan cult leader to face murder charges in starvation deaths

New York gets first major snowfall in 2 years, while Shimla, Kashmir, Manali experience dry spell

‘It’s the wrong house’: Police raid in Ohio house sends 17-month-old to ICU; mayor calls for investigation