Thai PM attends India's Republic Day celebrations in Bangkok; Ramayana performance showcased

In a remarkable departure from the convention, Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin graced India's Republic Day reception in Bangkok, an event hosted by the Indian embassy in the country. This unprecedented presence of the Thai PM at the reception not only underscores the special gesture extended by Thailand but also signifies a rare occasion where a Thai Prime Minister attends such events.

The Thai Prime Minister's notable attendance at a National Day event reflects Thailand’s earnest desire to bolster engagement with India and elevate this relationship to greater heights. Both countries see each other as civilizational neighbours.

#75thRepublicDay Reception was hosted by the Emb of India, Bangkok. Amb @Nageshsinghifs received H.E. PM @thavisin who graced the occasion. A special & magnanimous gesture on part of H.E. PM underscoring the special civilizational relationship between India & Thailand. pic.twitter.com/8V49LwvxQ3 — India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) January 27, 2024 ×

The reception witnessed the participation of over a thousand guests from various sectors including the Royal Thai Government, businesses, media, academia, the diplomatic corps, and members of the Indian community in Thailand. Sermsak Pongpanit, Thailand's Culture Minister, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, he extended greetings to the Government and people of India on this significant occasion, emphasizing the robust linguistic, religious, and cultural connections between India and Thailand, which serve as the bedrock for deeper bilateral ties in contemporary times.