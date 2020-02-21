Thai court dissolves key pro-democracy party

File photo: Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party Photograph:( Reuters )
The Future Forward Party (FFP), fronted by the charismatic auto-parts scion Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, emerged from nowhere in March last year to become Thailand's third biggest party in the first elections since a 2014 coup.
Also read: Thailand's Future Forward Party leader charged with sedition
The party's radical agenda calling for full democracy, an end to conscription and the removal of the army from politics and business pitched it against the powerful, conservative military.
Also read: Thousands join biggest protest for years in Thai capital
Panya Udchachon told the court that "party executives must have known that a loan of that amount would give influence (to Thanathorn) and he could gain advantage over the party."