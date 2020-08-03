Thai Army suspends training exercise with US after soldiers test positive for COVID-19

Thailand Army has suspended its plans of joint training with the American military after nine Thai soldiers tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon their arrival from Hawaii, as per defence ministry's statement on Sunday.

According to the Thai Army, the infected men were a part of 151 Thai officers who returned from Lightning Forge 2020 training with US soldiers in Hawaii for the first three weeks of July.

"The army has suspended all plans to bring forces abroad until the situation improves," said defence ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantawanich. Thailand had no plans for joint training with other countries but the United States, he said.

The head of the Thai Army's anti-COVID-19 unit, Nattapon Srisawat, told that the army will have to exercise with caution. "It will be difficult to travel at the moment as we have to be careful," he said.

Thailand has been battling COVID-19 pandemic and has witnessed 3,317 cases along with 58 deaths. Recent infections were imported from abroad, marking 69 successive days without any domestic transmission.

(Inputs from Reuters)