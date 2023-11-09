LIVE TV
Texas: Police chase of suspected human smuggler ends up in fatal crash, 8 dead

Houston, USEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

Eight people are dead after a suspected human smuggler collision in Texas. Photograph:(AP)

The photos provided by law enforcement show both were mangled and most of the Equinox was burned 

Eight people died on Wednesday (Nov 8) when the driver of a car was trying to flee the police and smashed into a vehicle which was coming on a South Texas highway. The driver was suspected of carrying smuggled migrants. 

The crash happened at around 6:30am (local time) when the driver of a 2009 Honda Civic tried was attempting to dodge police officers. 

The state Department of Public Safety said that the car tried to evade deputies from the Zavala County Sheriff's Office but it collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, which caught fire. 

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said on social media that occupants of the Chevy SUV, Jose Lerma (67) and Isabel Lerma (65) of Dalton, Georgia, Whitfield County, have been positively identified. Their families have been notified. 

The investigation is underway and so far the speeds of both vehicles have not been confirmed. 

However, the photos provided by law enforcement show both were mangled and most of the Equinox was burned.

(With inputs from agencies)

