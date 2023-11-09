Texas: Police chase of suspected human smuggler ends up in fatal crash, 8 dead

Eight people died on Wednesday (Nov 8) when the driver of a car was trying to flee the police and smashed into a vehicle which was coming on a South Texas highway. The driver was suspected of carrying smuggled migrants.

The crash happened at around 6:30am (local time) when the driver of a 2009 Honda Civic tried was attempting to dodge police officers.

The state Department of Public Safety said that the car tried to evade deputies from the Zavala County Sheriff's Office but it collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, which caught fire.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said on social media that occupants of the Chevy SUV, Jose Lerma (67) and Isabel Lerma (65) of Dalton, Georgia, Whitfield County, have been positively identified. Their families have been notified. NEW: 11/8, @TxDPS is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 57 near Batesville. The driver in a Honda passenger car from Houston suspected of human smuggling was evading from Zavala COSO when the driver passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone. The driver drove head-on… pic.twitter.com/KdxZ7wmvkk — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 8, 2023 ×

The investigation is underway and so far the speeds of both vehicles have not been confirmed.

However, the photos provided by law enforcement show both were mangled and most of the Equinox was burned.