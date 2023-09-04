Texas drought unveils over 70 hidden dinosaur tracks in dry Paluxy riverbed!

A drought in the US state of Texas has unveiled a remarkable discovery of more than 70 dinosaur tracks previously concealed beneath the dried-out Paluxy Riverbed. The Paluxy River, typically coursing through Dinosaur Valley State Park, located roughly 90 minutes south of Dallas, is renowned for its dinosaur-related attractions, media reports said. The recently exposed tracks belong to two distinct dinosaur species. The first is a carnivorous theropod closely related to the iconic T. rex, identified as the Acrocanthosaurus. The second is a herbivorous, long-necked sauropod akin to the Brontosaurus, known as the Sauroposeidon. Sauroposeidon also happens to be the state dinosaur of Texas.

According to media reports, the Acrocanthosaurus stood at approximately 15 feet in height and weighed about seven tons, while the towering Sauroposeidon reached over 100 feet in height and weighed around 44 tons.

Distinguishing features of tracks

Paleontologists studying these tracks have noted that theropod tracks typically exhibit three toes, whereas sauropod tracks appear more bulbous, resembling the imprints left by elephants.

The extreme heat and prolonged drought conditions have offered a unique opportunity for researchers to investigate these newly revealed dinosaur tracks.

Why? This is because, under normal circumstances, this area would be submerged underwater.

Ball Room dinosaur track site

At the Ball Room dinosaur track site within the park, the limestone bed holding the fossilised imprints reached scorching temperatures of up to 126 degrees. This extreme heat allowed researchers to uncover the most tracks ever documented at this location, reports said quoting Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park nonprofit.

A clarification from experts

Experts emphasised the importance of clarifying that the drought did not reveal perfectly preserved tracks.

Instead, volunteers had to painstakingly remove sediment, sand, and gravel that covered and filled the tracks.

Paleontologist Glen Kuban, with over four decades of experience working in the park and the surrounding area, reportedly told CNN, “It’s important to clarify that the drought does not magically unveil tracks in pristine condition. … It takes many volunteers many days — in this case weeks — to remove the sediment covering and filling the tracks."

While the drought has provided a temporary window to study these remarkable footprints, the return of rains will inevitably bury the tracks beneath sediment once again. This natural process helps preserve the tracks in the geological short-term.

To make the most of the current arid conditions, casts have been created of the exposed footprints, ensuring their preservation for future study.

