/Texas and California redistricting 2025: Gerrymandering battles intensify ahead of US 2026 midterm elections - What's the row?

Can political parties change electoral maps in order to win elections? That’s exactly what is happening in Texas, and could soon happen in California and other US states. The Republican-controlled state legislature in Texas has passed a redistricting bill with the aim of getting more seats for the GOP in the 2026 midterm elections, while Democrat-majority California is reportedly planning a similar move to flip some seats in favour of the Democrats. While this may appear to be political malpractice at first glance, it is nothing new in American politics. In fact, gerrymandering—the practice of redrawing electoral maps to gain political advantage by clustering or splitting voter groups—is a long-standing and highly contentious issue in the United States. Here's what you need to know.

Why is the Texas redistricting bill so contentious?

The Texas redistricting bill, passed by the Republican-controlled Texas House and Senate, is controversial largely because it was implemented mid-decade, outside the standard 10-year census cycle. A court ruling in the Petteway v. Galveston County case, along with political pressure from President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, accelerated the passage of the bill.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What does the Texas redistricting bill aim to achieve?

The main objective is to solidify Republican control of the Texas state legislature ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The process has faced accusations of partisan gerrymandering: the bill redraws 37 of Texas’s 38 congressional districts to favour Republicans.

How will Texas redistricting affect minority voters?

Democrats argue that the redistricting could flip up to five Democratic-held seats. The redrawing is expected to move many minority voters—primarily Black and Latino—into districts where their voting power will be diluted, as those districts are now expected to lean Republican.

With their electoral power weakened, these minority communities could see their voices diminished in the political process.

The affected districts—TX-9, TX-18, TX-29, and TX-33—traditionally rely on coalition voting. However, a ruling by the Fifth Circuit Court invalidated such coalition districts, raising further concerns about the erosion of minority representation, especially in urban centres like Houston and regions like the Rio Grande Valley.

Democrats attempted to block the bill by fleeing the state to deny a legislative quorum, stalling proceedings for two weeks. However, they were compelled—some say threatened—into returning.

Gerrymandering by the numbers: How the Texas voting patterns could change

At the national level, the balance of congressional seats in Texas could shift from the current 25 Republican vs 13 Democratic split to 30 Republican vs 8 Democratic. This shift could be decisive in future elections, including control of the US House of Representatives.

Under the redrawn maps, Democratic-leaning urban districts are merged with rural, Republican-stronghold areas. For example, in TX-9, support for Trump is projected to rise from 27.2 per cent to nearly 60 per cent if the changes go into effect.

Democratic incumbents such as Al Green (TX-9), Sylvia Garcia (TX-29), and Marc Veasey (TX-33) now find themselves in more conservative districts, making their re-election bids significantly harder. In short, the voter base that elected them may no longer exist in the same form.

California’s response: "Doing a Texas" on gerrymandering?

Now enters the concept of ‘retaliatory redistricting’. California’s Democratic Governor, Gavin Newsom, and his party are reportedly planning to redraw the western state’s congressional maps to flip up to five Republican-held seats, countering the Republican gains in Texas.

A special election is scheduled for November, in which voters will be asked to approve the new maps.

This move bypasses California’s independent redistricting commission, sparking major backlash. Republicans have filed a lawsuit alleging constitutional violations, including bypassing the mandatory 30-day waiting period.

California is not acting alone. Other Democratic-majority states like New York and Illinois are also considering redistricting efforts to reinforce Democratic representation.

Redrawing of electoral maps faces political and legal pushback

Newsom labelled Texas Governor Abbott "delusional" and called for a national independent redistricting reform, even as he supports California’s own redistricting plans.

Legal challenges could delay the implementation of Texas’s new electoral maps before the 2026 midterm elections.