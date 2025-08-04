/Trump trying to manipulate 2026 midterm election? Democrats flee Texas to block vote on redistricting map

Texas House Democrats fled the state on Sunday (Aug 3) in an attempt to stop a vote on a new congressional map backed by US President Donald Trump. The redistricting, which was introduced by the majority Republicans of Texas last week, could potentially create five new Republican-leaning seats in the US House of Representatives. This comes ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, where the GOP seeks to hold a slim majority in the House.

In order to hold a vote in the 150-member Texas legislature, at least two-thirds of the members must be present. Denying Republicans the required quorum, 51 Democrats have left the state, most of them to Illinois. The politicians have said that they plan on staying away until the end of a special legislative session convened by Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Is it common for states to redistrict?

It is not unusual for the states to redraw congressional district boundaries once every 10 years, after the updated population data is released from the United States Census. However, a revision of the map mid-decade would be out of the ordinary. The recent move by Republicans is seen as an effort to retain control of the House.

The midterm elections, which occur every two years, mark the midpoint of a president’s four-year term of office. The next midterm elections in the United States are scheduled to be held on November 3, 2026. This election will determine all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, and 35 of the 100 seats in the US Senate will be contested to elect the 120th United States Congress.

The session is being held to approve the redistricting, along with providing disaster relief for the deadly Texas floods that happened last month, and to ban THC, the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Can Democrats be penalised for fleeing state?

The Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, has threatened to arrest the Democrats for their absence. In addition, each of the lawmakers could face a $500 fine for every day they are away.

The state should “use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law,” Paxton said on X. “Democrats in the Texas House who try and run away like cowards should be found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately.”

Defending their move, the Texas Democrats said in a statement, “We’re not walking out on our responsibilities.”