/'This is not democracy': Texas Republicans crush Filibuster, pass new map handing Trump big boost ahead of 2026 midterm elections

Texas approves new electoral map, adds five GOP seats to lock in Trump’s grip on Congress

Texas Republicans early on Saturday (Aug 23) approved a controversial new electoral map that is set to help US President Donald Trump's political ambitions. The new map carves out five new Republican-leaning seats and would aid the Republican Party in retaining control of Congress ahead of next year's US midterm elections. The state Senate passed the bill 18-11 along party lines shortly after midnight, capping more than eight hours of fierce debate. While Democrats had hoped that a filibuster would help delay the vote, it was overtaken in a move being slammed as "disgraceful" and as something that does not belong in a democracy.

What happened?

In the early hours of Saturday, Texas's state Senate passed the new electoral map with 18-11 votes. Last week, the bill was adopted by the state's lower legislature.

Reports suggest that Democrats were hoping that Senator Carol Alvarado's filibuster could delay the vote. However, Republicans abruptly shut it down with a rare procedural manoeuvre — something Democratic Senator Sarah Eckhardt later blasted as "unprecedented" and "disgraceful." As per AFP, using a rare procedural motion, Republicans proceeded directly to the final vote. Slamming the move on X, Eckhardt said, "This is not democracy, this is disgraceful". The map now heads to Governor Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign it into law within days.

Texas redistricting battle

The fight over redistricting in Texas has been one of the most bitter political battles in the country this year. Democrats even fled the state earlier in the summer to try and stall the vote, turning the spotlight on partisan redistricting, also known as "gerrymandering" and its role in shaping national power.

Driving the push was none other than Donald Trump, who reportedly pressured Texas Republicans into creating the new map as insurance against Democrats taking the House in 2026, halfway through his presidency.

What now?

The move is set to set off a political arms race, with California Governor Gavin Newsom responding by starting his own redistricting process, aiming to carve out five new Democratic seats in his state. His plan, however, still needs voter approval in November.