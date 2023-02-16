Tesla fires dozens of employees a day after union announcement in New York: Report

Yet another complaint is filed against Tesla. The Workers United union alleged that the automaker giant has fired several employees from its Buffalo New York plant.

The union filed a complaint with the US National Labour Relations (NLRB), stating that at least one of the 25-part employee organising committee and several others who participated in discussions were fired.

The union claims that theese firings were illegal and came in retaliation for union activity and to discourage such activities.

"This is a form of collective retaliation."

The union is seeking a federal court injunction to protect employees' rights.

Watch | Tesla to share charging network, 3,500 chargers for non-Tesla customers

As per the US federal laws, retaliation against organising unions is illegal, and such complaints with NLRB can lead the fired workers with backpay, Bloomberg reports.

Currently, the Buffalo facility in New York is home to over 800 analysts with the vision to train tesla's Autopilot software. With the software, employees at the factory have complained of excessive monitoring including tracking keystrokes and even felt the pressure of not visiting the bathroom.

Workers at the factory are also seeking better pay and job security.

Till now, Telsa has not yet justified the firing, but reports have claimed that the employees were warned about the technology usage in the workplace and asked to protect the "confidentiality, integrity and security of all Tesla Business Information."

According to media reports, last year around 200 employees who were doing the same Tesla Autopilot training work were fired in the previous year from California.

This is not the first time, a complaint has been filed for the ill practices followed in the company.

In September 2019, a US judge found the company guilty of several illegal anti-union practices, including letting security guards harass employees who were handing out the union leaflets.