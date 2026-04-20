/Terrorist attack thwarted: Russia arrests German woman over alleged Ukraine-linked bomb plot

Russia announced on Monday it had arrested a German woman allegedly carrying a bomb in her backpack, accusing her of planning to attack a services facility as part of a Ukrainian-linked plot. Since the start of the war, Moscow has arrested dozens of individuals, mostly its own citizens, on suspicion of preparing a sabotage operation for Kyiv.



Since Russia has directed its troops into Ukraine, several high-profile Western citizens have been arrested, especially on charges of spying that are widely considered unfounded, with many later exchanged for Russians held abroad. However, detentions of Western citizens for launching such attacks are much rarer.



According to the FSB, the woman, born in 1969, was allegedly recruited into the plot by a Central Asian national acting under instructions from Ukraine. The FSB added that she was detained and discovered with an improvised explosive device in her bag in the Caucasus city of Pyatigorsk

Add WION as a Preferred Source

FSB prevents a terrorist attack

The FSB said in a statement that it had "prevented a terrorist attack planned by the Kyiv regime against a law enforcement facility in the Stavropol region, involving a German citizen born in 1969." The agency added that the device with an explosive charge equivalent to 1.5 kilogrammes (three pounds) of TNT was intended to be triggered remotely, resulting in the German woman’s death.



Authorities added that a man from an unnamed Central Asian country, born in 1997 and described as a supporter of radical ideology, was located and detained near the intended target. There was no immediate response from Kyiv to the allegations.



A spokesperson for Germany's foreign ministry said they had "taken note" of the media reports but refused to confirm the case or share any further details, citing privacy concerns. Russia has previously accused Ukraine of collaborating with Islamist extremists to carry out attacks within its territory, without presenting evidence.